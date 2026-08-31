Kim Jong Un replaced North Korea’s defense minister and reshuffled the military leadership

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reshuffled the country’s top military leadership, appointing Kim Song Gi as the new defense minister. The state-run KCNA news agency reported this, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Kim Song Gi, who previously headed the military political bureau, replaced No Kwang Chol in the position.

The former minister was transferred to a senior position in the influential Munitions Industry Department, which plays a key role in North Korea’s defense sector.

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Kim Jong Un also returned veteran North Korean military leader Pak Jong Chon to the position of deputy chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

North Korea is preparing a new troop deployment to Russia - Seoul

The reshuffle took place amid Pyongyang’s increased focus on the defense industry. Kim Jong Un has recently recognized scientists and specialists involved in developing new weapons.

Reuters notes that the personnel changes are also taking place against the backdrop of deepening military ties between North Korea and Russia.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) stated that North Korea has sent a new military contingent to Russia, including 400 drone operators