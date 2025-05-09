Kim Jong Un led the DPRK's missile tests and emphasized the importance of nuclear force readiness

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the test firing of a short-range ballistic missile and long-range artillery on Thursday and stressed the importance of the country's nuclear forces' combat readiness, UNN reports, citing KCNA and Reuters.

Details

The test, which also included a check of the operational reliability of its nuclear launch system, was designed to ensure a rapid response to a sensitive regional military climate, KCNA said.

KCNA reported that 600-mm multiple launch rocket systems and a Hwasong-11 tactical ballistic missile were mobilized for the test.

The Hwasong-11 is known internationally as the KN-23, a series of North Korean short-range ballistic missiles that, according to Ukrainian and Western officials, have been supplied to Russia and used by Moscow to strike Ukraine.

"The training was conducted to master the operating procedures of these missile and rocket strike systems by units in accordance with the state's unified nuclear weapons management system," KCNA said.

Prior to the missile launch, a test of the nuclear defense system, which the DPRK dubbed the "nuclear trigger," was conducted, KCNA reported.

"The purpose of the training was achieved and the reliability of the control and mobilization system capable of responding quickly to any nuclear crisis was verified," KCNA said.

"Emphasizing the need to steadfastly strengthen the key role of nuclear forces in all aspects of the war deterrence strategy and the war fighting strategy, Kim Jong-un said that it is crucial to steadily improve the conventional combat readiness of nuclear forces," KCNA said.

"He said the DPRK should continue to focus its efforts on continuously improving the long-range accuracy of strike capabilities and the effectiveness of weapons systems," KCNA said.

Addendum

South Korea and Japan reported on Thursday that several ballistic missiles were fired from North Korea's east coast, which is believed to have been a test of the effectiveness of short-range missiles that have already been deployed.

A South Korean military official and analyst said the missile launches on Thursday were most likely aimed at testing the effectiveness of the short-range missile arsenal, possibly to upgrade them for export, Reuters reports.