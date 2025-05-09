Kim Jong Un led the DPRK's missile tests and emphasized the importance of nuclear force readiness

$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 3712 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 10428 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 25383 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 52959 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 90270 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 143220 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 109784 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 110207 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 173767 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 109225 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
0m/s
79%
749mm
Popular news

A defector who served the occupiers in Kherson and tried to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine will spend 12 years behind bars

May 8, 09:57 PM • 13459 views

Tribunal over Putin: On May 9, the European Union will announce a historic decision

May 8, 11:04 PM • 14234 views

Trump assured Merz that he would support Europe's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

May 9, 12:19 AM • 10535 views

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

02:29 AM • 14234 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

03:30 AM • 12825 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 102455 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 122294 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 173767 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 135347 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 217431 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 130052 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 143665 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 79448 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 108427 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 156589 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Kim Jong Un led the DPRK's missile tests and emphasized the importance of nuclear force readiness

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

North Korea tested a short-range ballistic missile and long-range artillery. Kim Jong Un emphasized the importance of the country's nuclear forces' combat readiness for rapid response.

Kim Jong Un led the DPRK's missile tests and emphasized the importance of nuclear force readiness

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the test firing of a short-range ballistic missile and long-range artillery on Thursday and stressed the importance of the country's nuclear forces' combat readiness, UNN reports, citing KCNA and Reuters.

Details

The test, which also included a check of the operational reliability of its nuclear launch system, was designed to ensure a rapid response to a sensitive regional military climate, KCNA said.

KCNA reported that 600-mm multiple launch rocket systems and a Hwasong-11 tactical ballistic missile were mobilized for the test.

The Hwasong-11 is known internationally as the KN-23, a series of North Korean short-range ballistic missiles that, according to Ukrainian and Western officials, have been supplied to Russia and used by Moscow to strike Ukraine.

"The training was conducted to master the operating procedures of these missile and rocket strike systems by units in accordance with the state's unified nuclear weapons management system," KCNA said.

Prior to the missile launch, a test of the nuclear defense system, which the DPRK dubbed the "nuclear trigger," was conducted, KCNA reported.

"The purpose of the training was achieved and the reliability of the control and mobilization system capable of responding quickly to any nuclear crisis was verified," KCNA said.

"Emphasizing the need to steadfastly strengthen the key role of nuclear forces in all aspects of the war deterrence strategy and the war fighting strategy, Kim Jong-un said that it is crucial to steadily improve the conventional combat readiness of nuclear forces," KCNA said.

"He said the DPRK should continue to focus its efforts on continuously improving the long-range accuracy of strike capabilities and the effectiveness of weapons systems," KCNA said.

Addendum

South Korea and Japan reported on Thursday that several ballistic missiles were fired from North Korea's east coast, which is believed to have been a test of the effectiveness of short-range missiles that have already been deployed.

North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details08.05.25, 06:03 • 67967 views

A South Korean military official and analyst said the missile launches on Thursday were most likely aimed at testing the effectiveness of the short-range missile arsenal, possibly to upgrade them for export, Reuters reports.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Kim Jong Un
North Korea
South Korea
Japan
Ukraine
Brent
$63.16
Bitcoin
$102,967.50
S&P 500
$5,700.44
Tesla
$287.90
Газ TTF
$35.70
Золото
$3,326.00
Ethereum
$2,215.12