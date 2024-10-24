Kim explains why he bailed out MP Iryna Allakhverdiieva
Kyiv • UNN
Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv RMA, bailed out MP Iryna Allakhverdiieva, who is suspected of illicit enrichment. He explained this by her cooperation with the investigation and the fact that she is not hiding.
The head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim said that he decided to bail out MP Iryna Allakhverdiieva, who is suspected of illicit enrichment, because it would allow her to continue working and because she is not hiding from the investigation. Kim said this during a telethon, UNN reports.
Details
Because there is a presumption of innocence. Secondly, I have known her for 20 years, when she was still working in the insurance business. She is not hiding from the investigation. The investigation will figure out who is guilty, I have nothing to comment on. I just know that this (bail - ed.) will allow her to continue working and that she will not evade the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, and she is now fully cooperating. I believe that it is precisely because she cooperates with the investigation and provides all the documents that made it possible to release her on bail. It was the court that made the decision, because she has been behaving in good faith during the investigation
Recall
MP Iryna Allakhverdiieva was served with a notice of suspicion of illegal enrichment.
The pre-trial investigation established that in 2021-2022, the MP acquired assets that exceeded her official income and savings for this period by more than UAH 20 million. For the money received as unjustified assets, the MP subsequently purchased a house near Odesa, where she lives, through a legal entity.
The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a preventive measure on Iryna Allakhverdiieva in the form of a personal guarantee. The guarantors are David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction, and Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv RMA.