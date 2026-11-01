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Khazar Heydarov won Ukraine's first gold medal at the Youth Olympics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The 17-year-old Kharkiv judoka defeated a Canadian in the final of the under-66 kg event. This is Ukraine's first medal at the Games in Dakar.

Khazar Heydarov won Ukraine's first gold medal at the Youth Olympics

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reported the Ukrainian team’s first medal at the IV Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar. The gold medal in the up-to-66 kg weight category was won by 17-year-old Kharkiv judoka Khazar Heydarov, who defeated a representative of Canada in the final. The NOC of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.

On the first day of competition at the multisport event taking place in Senegal’s Dakar, the Ukrainian team’s medal tally was replenished with its first medal

- the report says.

The achievement was secured by 17-year-old Kharkiv judoka Khazar Heydarov, who competes in the up-to-66 kg weight category.

On his way to the final, the Ukrainian defeated two opponents. In his first bout, Khazar confidently defeated the representative of the host country, Senegalese judoka Matar Diop, executing two throws scored as "waza-ari."

In the semifinal against Hungary’s Nimrod Mildner, the Ukrainian initially took the lead by earning a "yuko" score. Subsequently, his opponent was disqualified for an illegal technique—a headbutt. Thus, Khazar secured his place in the final ahead of time.

In the final, the 17-year-old Ukrainian faced Canada’s cadet world champion Anesoma Mati. The regular time of the final bout ended without any scores. The winner could be determined only in the fourth minute of extra time—"Golden Score"—when the Ukrainian’s opponent received a third warning (shido), bringing Khazar victory and the gold medal!

The Olympic family, led by Vadym Hutzait, sincerely congratulates the athlete, the coaching staff, and everyone involved in this success! We are proud!

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reported the Ukrainian team’s first medal at the IV Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar. The gold medal in the up-to-66 kg weight category was won by 17-year-old Kharkiv judoka Khazar Heydarov, who defeated a representative of Canada in the final. The NOC of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.

On the first day of competition at the multisport event taking place in Senegal’s Dakar, the Ukrainian team’s medal tally was replenished with its first medal!, - the report says.

The achievement was secured by 17-year-old Kharkiv judoka Khazar Heydarov, who competes in the up-to-66 kg weight category.

On his way to the final, the Ukrainian defeated two opponents. In his first bout, Khazar confidently defeated the representative of the host country, Senegalese judoka Matar Diop, executing two throws scored as "waza-ari."

In the semifinal against Hungary’s Nimrod Mildner, the Ukrainian initially took the lead by earning a "yuko" score. Subsequently, his opponent was disqualified for an illegal technique—a headbutt. Thus, Khazar secured his place in the final ahead of time.

In the final, the 17-year-old Ukrainian faced Canada’s cadet world champion Anesoma Mati. The regular time of the final bout ended without any scores. The winner could be determined only in the fourth minute of extra time—"Golden Score"—when the Ukrainian’s opponent received a third warning (shido), bringing Khazar victory and the gold medal!

The Olympic family, led by Vadym Hutzait, sincerely congratulates the athlete, the coaching staff, and everyone involved in this success! We are proud!

Olga Rozgon

SportsOlympics
Dakar
Vadim Gutzeit
Senegal
Canada
Hungary
Ukraine