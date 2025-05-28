Suburbs of Kharkiv were subjected to a massive Russian attack overnight: the Prosecutor's Office showed the consequences

The suburbs of Kharkiv were subjected to a night massive attack by Russian troops, one person died, seven were injured, including a child, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Wednesday in Telegram, showing the consequences of the enemy attack on two districts of the region, writes UNN.

Details

As noted in the message, from 00:30 to 01:00 on May 28, at least nine Russian strike drones attacked a private enterprise in the village of Vasyshcheve, Kharkiv district. As a result of the shelling, a large-scale fire occurred, warehouse buildings, transport and production facilities were destroyed.

Three security guards of the enterprise were injured. Among the victims is also a four-year-old girl who was near the epicenter of the explosions. She has acute shock.

At about 01:20, enemy UAVs, as noted, also attacked the village of Eskhar, Chuguevsky district. Hits were recorded on residential buildings and a local cafe. An 85-year-old man was seriously injured and died in the hospital. Three more local residents were injured.

A criminal proceeding has been opened under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of the laws and customs of war.

Kharkiv region remains one of the main targets for attacks by the Russian Federation.

The region is systematically subjected to attacks by drones and missiles, including civilian infrastructure.