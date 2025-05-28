$41.680.11
The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma
09:43 AM • 1476 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

07:55 AM • 26840 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

06:00 AM • 25111 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

05:00 AM • 46899 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 27, 01:16 PM • 115355 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

May 27, 11:19 AM • 103229 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

May 27, 08:04 AM • 104728 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

May 26, 02:22 PM • 156229 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

May 26, 01:26 PM • 227740 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

May 26, 11:58 AM • 187836 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Suburbs of Kharkiv were subjected to a massive Russian attack overnight: the Prosecutor's Office showed the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

Overnight, Russian forces attacked the Kharkiv region with drones, resulting in one death and seven injuries, including a child. Vasyshcheve and Eskhar were under attack.

Suburbs of Kharkiv were subjected to a massive Russian attack overnight: the Prosecutor's Office showed the consequences

The suburbs of Kharkiv were subjected to a night massive attack by Russian troops, one person died, seven were injured, including a child, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Wednesday in Telegram, showing the consequences of the enemy attack on two districts of the region, writes UNN.

Details

As noted in the message, from 00:30 to 01:00 on May 28, at least nine Russian strike drones attacked a private enterprise in the village of Vasyshcheve, Kharkiv district. As a result of the shelling, a large-scale fire occurred, warehouse buildings, transport and production facilities were destroyed.

Three security guards of the enterprise were injured. Among the victims is also a four-year-old girl who was near the epicenter of the explosions. She has acute shock.

At about 01:20, enemy UAVs, as noted, also attacked the village of Eskhar, Chuguevsky district. Hits were recorded on residential buildings and a local cafe. An 85-year-old man was seriously injured and died in the hospital. Three more local residents were injured.

Russian Strikes on Kharkiv Region: One Dead and Nine Wounded, Including a Child 28.05.25, 09:06 • 2526 views

A criminal proceeding has been opened under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of the laws and customs of war.

Recall

Kharkiv region remains one of the main targets for attacks by the Russian Federation.

The region is systematically subjected to attacks by drones and missiles, including civilian infrastructure.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

War
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv
