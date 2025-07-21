Kharkiv under massive enemy drone attack: four explosions and a large fire
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of July 21, Kharkiv was subjected to a massive attack by enemy strike drones; four explosions were recorded in the Kyiv district. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported a large fire, and the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, confirmed strikes by Shahed-type UAVs.
Kharkiv, on the night of Monday, July 21, came under a massive attack by enemy strike drones. This was reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, the first hit occurred in the Kyiv district.
Four explosions thundered in the city - as a result, a large fire. There are still enemy combat drones in the air near the city. Be careful
In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov confirmed the information about the explosions in the regional center.
Preliminarily, the occupiers struck the Kyiv district of Kharkiv with three Shahed-type UAVs. Details are being established
Later, he reported a fourth explosion in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv and urged citizens to stay in safe places.
Recall
According to monitoring resources, on the night of July 21, Russia deployed a submarine from Novorossiysk into the Black Sea, capable of carrying up to 6 Kalibr missiles. The takeoff of a Tu-95 from the Olenya airfield and over 110 enemy UAVs in the airspace of Ukraine were also recorded.
UAV of an unidentified type attacked Kharkiv, there was an impact near residential buildings18.07.25, 17:43 • 5664 views