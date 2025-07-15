$41.840.05
Kharkiv under massive attack: hits reported, fire broke out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv on July 15 during an air raid alert. Russia launched at least 17 strikes on the city, with hits recorded in the Kyivskyi district. Most of the strikes targeted a civilian enterprise. A fire broke out as a result of the shelling.

In Kharkiv, explosions occurred on the evening of July 15 during an air raid alert; Russia launched at least 17 strikes on the city. As a result of the shelling, hits were recorded in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, July 15, Ihor Terekhov reported on explosions in Kharkiv in his Telegram channel.

Explosion in the city! Kharkiv is under air attack - enemy combat drones are heading towards the city! Be careful!

- the post reads.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, the enemy launched at least eight strikes on Kharkiv.

According to preliminary data, hits were recorded in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. A massive enemy attack continues! Stay in safe places!

- he wrote at 23:21.

"According to preliminary information, the enemy attacked a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv. There is a fire at the impact sites. Be careful - the city is still under air attack," the mayor clarified.

The night attack of "Shaheds" on the city lasted 14 minutes. During this time, the enemy struck the Kyiv district of Kharkiv 16 times. Also, according to preliminary information, several enemy combat drones were shot down by the Ukrainian defense forces.

- he added.

According to Syniehubov, at least 17 explosions occurred in the city within just 20 minutes.

Most of the strikes were on a civilian enterprise in the Kyiv district of the city. Previously, the enemy used Geran-2 type UAVs. A fire broke out as a result of the shelling.

- the official informed.

As of this minute, there are no casualties. Relevant services have gone to inspect.

Recall

On the evening of July 15, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic weapons. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a threat from the south.

Putin seeks destruction, he must be forced to peace by force - Podolyak15.07.25, 15:22 • 4718 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv
