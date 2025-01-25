Kharkiv under enemy attack: four drone strikes in different parts of the city

Russian Armed Forces continue to attack Kharkiv, UAVs were spotted in three different areas.

On Saturday, January 25, there was information about a Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv:

At 16:14, Mayor Igor Terekhov reported the fourth incident of the day:

The fourth attack in a day and the second in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. The enemy UAV struck near a multi-storey residential building. Information on casualties and damage is being clarified," said Terekhov.

Terekhov also added:

Hit the parking lot near a high-rise building. The facade of the building was damaged, windows were smashed. Several cars were damaged. There is no information about the injured or dead.

An enemy Molniya UAV was spotted in Shevchenkivskyi district. It hit the ground.

According to the mayor's post, before that, the enemy's third strike was on the Kyiv district of the city.

Terekhov reported on the victims:

Information was received about three victims as a result of the strike on the Kholodnogorsk district. Two women and one man received medical assistance in the city.

The head of the KhRMA, Oleg Sinegubov , informed about damaged cars, window glazing and the facade. He noted that there were no injuries.

Sinegubov reported that earlier, at about 2 p.m., at, the Kupants attacked Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv with drones. There were no casualties.

