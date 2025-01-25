Large-scale attacks in Zaporizhzhya region: 191 attacks per day on 13 settlements

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 90981 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100706 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108658 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111475 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132191 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103856 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135790 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103795 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117003 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120133 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 66328 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114864 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 37697 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 35541 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 90981 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132191 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135790 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167462 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157185 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 29247 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 35541 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114864 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120133 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140451 views
Large-scale attacks in Zaporizhzhya region: 191 attacks per day on 13 settlements

Large-scale attacks in Zaporizhzhya region: 191 attacks per day on 13 settlements

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33495 views

Enemy forces conducted 191 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region, including 3 air strikes and 88 UAV attacks. Infrastructure and buildings in 13 settlements were damaged, with no civilian casualties.

Over the past day, terrorists fired 191 times at 13 localities in Zaporizhzhya region. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Three air strikes targeted Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka and Shcherbaki. 88 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types attacked Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Orikhiv, and a number of other settlements, including Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Novodarivka, and Olhivske. 

Multiple rocket launcher systems (4 strikes) shelled Yurkivka, Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka. 96 artillery strikes were made on the territories of Lobkove, Shcherbaky, Bilohirya, Olhivske and several other localities. 

The shelling resulted in 110 reports of damage to buildings, infrastructure and cars. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties. 

Number of casualties in Zaporizhzhia increases to 51 as a result of enemy attack23.01.25, 15:53 • 24781 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

