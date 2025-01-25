Large-scale attacks in Zaporizhzhya region: 191 attacks per day on 13 settlements

Over the past day, terrorists fired 191 times at 13 localities in Zaporizhzhya region. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Three air strikes targeted Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka and Shcherbaki. 88 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types attacked Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Orikhiv, and a number of other settlements, including Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Novodarivka, and Olhivske.

Multiple rocket launcher systems (4 strikes) shelled Yurkivka, Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka. 96 artillery strikes were made on the territories of Lobkove, Shcherbaky, Bilohirya, Olhivske and several other localities.

The shelling resulted in 110 reports of damage to buildings, infrastructure and cars. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

Number of casualties in Zaporizhzhia increases to 51 as a result of enemy attack