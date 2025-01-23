Number of casualties in Zaporizhzhia increases to 51 as a result of enemy attack

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims of the enemy's massive attack on the night of January 23 continues to increase. Currently, the number of victims is 51. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

The number of wounded as a result of hostile shelling in Zaporizhzhia increased to 51 people, - the statement said.

Details

Fedorov also noted that people continue to seek medical care. There are currently 22 people in hospitals in the regional center. Others are being treated on an outpatient basis.

Recall

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones and ballistic missiles overnight on January 23, damaging a power facility, killing and wounding a two-month-old baby