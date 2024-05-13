Kharkiv to allocate additional funds for the needs of the Defense Forces - Terekhov
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv will allocate additional funds for the needs of the Defense Forces, which are defending the city and the region in the face of a new Russian offensive in northern Ukraine.
Amid a new offensive by Russian troops in northern Ukraine, Kharkiv will allocate additional funds for the needs of the Defense Forces. This was stated by the city mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.
Details
He said that he is currently in close communication with commanders of the units defending the city and region. Currently, the city council knows the main needs of the military.
I have to say that Kharkiv has already allocated funds to some brigades, and will soon transfer money to the rest of our defenders. We are talking about millions and millions, so that the military could buy everything they need to destroy the enemy
In addition, the mayor called on local businesses, city council members, regional and district councils, as well as members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from Kharkiv and the region to contribute their own money to the defense of the city and the region.
Recall
Fierce fighting continues in the Kharkiv sector. Ukrainian troops inflicted fire on the enemy, pushed them back and are conducting clearing operations on the northern outskirts of Vovchansk. A firefight broke out in the area of Starytsia.