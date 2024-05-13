Kharkiv to allocate additional funds for the needs of the Defense Forces - Terekhov

Amid a new offensive by Russian troops in northern Ukraine, Kharkiv will allocate additional funds for the needs of the Defense Forces. This was stated by the city mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Details

He said that he is currently in close communication with commanders of the units defending the city and region. Currently, the city council knows the main needs of the military.

I have to say that Kharkiv has already allocated funds to some brigades, and will soon transfer money to the rest of our defenders. We are talking about millions and millions, so that the military could buy everything they need to destroy the enemy - Terekhov said.

In addition, the mayor called on local businesses, city council members, regional and district councils, as well as members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from Kharkiv and the region to contribute their own money to the defense of the city and the region.

Recall

Fierce fighting continues in the Kharkiv sector. Ukrainian troops inflicted fire on the enemy, pushed them back and are conducting clearing operations on the northern outskirts of Vovchansk. A firefight broke out in the area of Starytsia.