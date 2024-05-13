ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Kharkiv to allocate additional funds for the needs of the Defense Forces - Terekhov

Kharkiv to allocate additional funds for the needs of the Defense Forces - Terekhov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21745 views

Kharkiv will allocate additional funds for the needs of the Defense Forces, which are defending the city and the region in the face of a new Russian offensive in northern Ukraine.

Amid a new offensive by Russian troops in northern Ukraine, Kharkiv will allocate additional funds for the needs of the Defense Forces. This was stated by the city mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Details

He said that he is currently in close communication with commanders of the units defending the city and region. Currently, the city council knows the main needs of the military. 

I have to say that Kharkiv has already allocated funds to some brigades, and will soon transfer money to the rest of our defenders. We are talking about millions and millions, so that the military could buy everything they need to destroy the enemy

- Terekhov said. 

Vovchansk is turning into Bakhmut or Marinka - Kharkiv police chief13.05.24, 18:11 • 18249 views

In addition, the mayor called on local businesses, city council members, regional and district councils, as well as members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from Kharkiv and the region to contribute their own money to the defense of the city and the region.

Recall

Fierce fighting continues in the Kharkiv sector. Ukrainian troops inflicted fire on the enemy, pushed them back and are conducting clearing operations on the northern outskirts of Vovchansk. A firefight broke out in the area of Starytsia.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
ihor-terekhovIhor Terekhov
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising