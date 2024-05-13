Vovchansk is turning into Bakhmut or Marinka - Kharkiv police chief

Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region is in a sense turning into Bakhmut or Maryinka. The number of Russian CABs that arrive in the city is simply off scale. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv regional police, Volodymyr Tymoshko, to Ukrainian Radio Kharkiv, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The security situation remains difficult, but as for the further advance of Russian troops, who launched an offensive in Kharkiv region on May 10, the situation is more or less stabilized. However, the situation is difficult mainly because the number of attacks remains significant, - Tymoshko said.

Details

According to him, the areas where local residents permanently live are being shelled.

This applies to the Vovchansk community and the Lipetsk community, in particular, Vovchansk itself is being shelled. Small-arms fire continues to take place in the vicinity of the city, which also affects the security situation, - Tymoshko said.

He also said that the Russians are using a large number of guided aerial bombs to strike Vovchansk.

Over these three days, the city has suffered in a way it has not suffered since 2022. The number of CABs flying into the city is simply off the charts. At night alone, there were about nine. A QAB is a bomb weighing 250 or even 500 kilograms that can demolish a multi-story building. The private sector, high-rise buildings, administrative buildings, everything suffers. In a sense, Vovchansk is turning into Bakhmut or Maryinka, - Tymoshko said.

Addendum

Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupiers intensified the shelling of the border settlements of the Kharkiv region.

Russian troops attacked a farm in Korotychi, Kharkiv district, killing a civilian, wounding three others, and hospitalizing a 71-year-old woman after shelling Liptsi.