Vovchansk is turning into Bakhmut or Marinka - Kharkiv police chief

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85691 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108265 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151068 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155039 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251185 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174343 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165569 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226357 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36343 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34195 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68308 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36426 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62419 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251185 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226357 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212369 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238093 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224854 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85698 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62419 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68308 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113080 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113965 views
Vovchansk is turning into Bakhmut or Marinka - Kharkiv police chief

Vovchansk is turning into Bakhmut or Marinka - Kharkiv police chief

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18247 views

Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region is turning into Bakhmut or Marinka due to intense Russian shelling and a large number of guided aerial bombs dropped on the city, destroying buildings and causing significant damage.

Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region is in a sense turning into Bakhmut or Maryinka. The number of Russian CABs that arrive in the city is simply off scale. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv regional police, Volodymyr Tymoshko, to Ukrainian Radio Kharkiv, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The security situation remains difficult, but as for the further advance of Russian troops, who launched an offensive in Kharkiv region on May 10, the situation is more or less stabilized. However, the situation is difficult mainly because the number of attacks remains significant,

- Tymoshko said.

Details

According to him, the areas where local residents permanently live are being shelled.

This applies to the Vovchansk community and the Lipetsk community, in particular, Vovchansk itself is being shelled. Small-arms fire continues to take place in the vicinity of the city, which also affects the security situation,

- Tymoshko said.

He also said that the Russians are using a large number of guided aerial bombs to strike Vovchansk.

Over these three days, the city has suffered in a way it has not suffered since 2022. The number of CABs flying into the city is simply off the charts. At night alone, there were about nine. A QAB is a bomb weighing 250 or even 500 kilograms that can demolish a multi-story building. The private sector, high-rise buildings, administrative buildings, everything suffers. In a sense, Vovchansk is turning into Bakhmut or Maryinka,

- Tymoshko said.

Addendum

Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupiers intensified the shelling of the border settlements of the Kharkiv region.

Russian troops attacked a farm in Korotychi, Kharkiv district, killing a civilian, wounding three others, and hospitalizing a 71-year-old woman after shelling Liptsi.

Anna Murashko

War
marinka-ukrainaMarinka
bakhmutBakhmut
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising