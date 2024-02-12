Kharkiv region shelled by enemy at night, gas pipeline damaged - RMA

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled two villages in Kharkiv district at night, damaging a gas pipeline. Over the past day, shelling was recorded in 20 settlements of the region, a polyclinic, a fitness club, and a house of culture were hit. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

After midnight, the enemy shelled the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv district. A residential building was destroyed and a gas pipeline was damaged. After midnight, the enemy fired from an S-300 at the village of Slobozhanske, Kharkiv district - Syniehubov wrote on social media.

In both cases, there were no casualties, he noted.

Details

According to Syniehubov, up to 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire over the day, including Vetarine, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Hatyshche, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Berestove and others.

In particular, at 23:32, the town of Lyubotyn in Kharkiv district was shelled. There were hits to private houses, the town clinic, a fitness club and a training and production facility. There were no casualties.

At 22:35 in the town of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, a private residence was shelled, the garage and a car were damaged. There was no information about the victims.

At 17:04, the occupants attacked the central part of Borova of Izium district with a KAB. The building of the house of culture was destroyed. The facades of non-residential buildings were damaged. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

At 10:30, the occupants shelled Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district. The attack hit the private sector. No casualties were reported.

"No casualties were reported during the day," he said.

"Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks in the Kupyansk sector near Ivanivka and Tabaivka," said Synehubov.

