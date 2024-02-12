Kharkiv region shelled by enemy at night, gas pipeline damaged - RMA

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 68522 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117532 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122464 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164459 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165072 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267321 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176802 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166830 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148601 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237484 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100225 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 63068 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 34757 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 31453 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 44733 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267321 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237484 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222826 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248287 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234461 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117532 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100302 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100740 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117242 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117888 views
Kharkiv region shelled by enemy at night, gas pipeline damaged - RMA

Kharkiv region shelled by enemy at night, gas pipeline damaged - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27922 views

Russian troops shelled two villages in Kharkiv region at night, damaging a gas pipeline and a residential building, and shelled up to 20 settlements in the region over the course of the day.

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled two villages in Kharkiv district at night, damaging a gas pipeline. Over the past day, shelling was recorded in 20 settlements of the region, a polyclinic, a fitness club, and a house of culture were hit. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

After midnight, the enemy shelled the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv district. A residential building was destroyed and a gas pipeline was damaged. After midnight, the enemy fired from an S-300 at the village of Slobozhanske, Kharkiv district

- Syniehubov wrote on social media.

In both cases, there were no casualties, he noted.

Details

According to Syniehubov, up to 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire over the day, including Vetarine, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Hatyshche, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Berestove and others.

In particular, at 23:32, the town of Lyubotyn in Kharkiv district was shelled. There were hits to private houses, the town clinic, a fitness club and a training and production facility. There were no casualties.

At 22:35 in the town of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, a private residence was shelled, the garage and a car were damaged. There was no information about the victims.

At 17:04, the occupants attacked the central part of Borova of Izium district with a KAB. The building of the house of culture was destroyed. The facades of non-residential buildings were damaged. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

At 10:30, the occupants shelled Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district. The attack hit the private sector. No casualties were reported.

"No casualties were reported during the day," he said.

"Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks in the Kupyansk sector near Ivanivka and Tabaivka," said Synehubov.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 14 drones and 1 missile during a night attack by russian federation12.02.24, 06:55 • 34651 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
kozacha-lopanKozacha Lopan
chuhuivChuhuiv
berestoveBerestovo
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

