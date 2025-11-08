Kharkiv Metro temporarily operates exclusively as a shelter due to electricity supply problems

On Sunday, November 8, due to power outages in Kharkiv, subway train traffic was temporarily suspended. Stations are currently operating as shelters. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Metro.

Due to power supply problems, it is temporarily impossible to start train movement on the subway lines. The subway is operating as a shelter. - the message says.

"The resumption of traffic will be announced additionally. The operation of ground transport in the city is organized taking into account that the subway temporarily does not transport passengers," the Kharkiv Metro reports.

