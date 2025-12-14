$42.270.00
December 13, 03:54 PM • 12653 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 20530 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 18023 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 18454 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 17041 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 13312 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 14327 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 14574 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 13019 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 13414 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Kateryna Kotsar won the first medal in the history of Ukraine at the Freestyle World Cup

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Kateryna Kotsar took second place at the Freestyle World Cup in women's big air in Steamboat, USA. She scored 152.50 points, losing to Naomi Urnes from Canada.

Kateryna Kotsar won the first medal in the history of Ukraine at the Freestyle World Cup

Ukrainian freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar won second place at the Freestyle World Cup in women's big air, which took place in Steamboat, USA. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Kateryna Kotsar won silver in big air at the World Cup stage in Steamboat (USA)

- the post says.

The Ukrainian freestyle skier took 8th place in the qualification and for the first time this season reached the final, where she demonstrated extremely difficult jumps — Left Double Cork 1080 Safety Grab and Switch Left Bio 900 Safety Grab.

Kateryna scored 152.50 points in two attempts and won a silver medal.

Naomi Urness from Canada won gold (156.25), and Rui Yang from China won bronze (148.50).

It should be noted that this medal is historic for Ukraine. Never before have Ukrainian athletes won medals at the Freestyle World Cup. For Kotsar, this was her third performance in the current season at the World Cup.

Recall

Tetiana Tarasiuk won a silver medal at the Junior IBU Cup in Goms, Switzerland. This is the first international award in the athlete's career.

Did not live to be 38: Ukrainian boxing master of sports died13.12.25, 21:27 • 1438 views

