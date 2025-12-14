Kateryna Kotsar won the first medal in the history of Ukraine at the Freestyle World Cup

Ukrainian freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar won second place at the Freestyle World Cup in women's big air, which took place in Steamboat, USA. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Kateryna Kotsar won silver in big air at the World Cup stage in Steamboat (USA) - the post says.

The Ukrainian freestyle skier took 8th place in the qualification and for the first time this season reached the final, where she demonstrated extremely difficult jumps — Left Double Cork 1080 Safety Grab and Switch Left Bio 900 Safety Grab.

Kateryna scored 152.50 points in two attempts and won a silver medal.

Naomi Urness from Canada won gold (156.25), and Rui Yang from China won bronze (148.50).

It should be noted that this medal is historic for Ukraine. Never before have Ukrainian athletes won medals at the Freestyle World Cup. For Kotsar, this was her third performance in the current season at the World Cup.

