03:54 PM • 10682 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
03:26 PM • 16101 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
03:01 PM • 15006 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 15700 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 14946 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 12327 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 13606 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 14323 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 12815 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 13217 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Publications
Exclusives
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 59677 views
Did not live to be 38: Ukrainian boxing master of sports died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Ukrainian boxer Bohdan Protsyshyn, a master of sports who competed professionally and participated in the show "You are a Champion", died a week before his 38th birthday. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Did not live to be 38: Ukrainian boxing master of sports died

Famous Ukrainian boxer Bohdan Protsyshyn has died. This was reported by the Boxing Federation of Ukraine, according to UNN. The athlete did not live to see his 38th birthday by a week. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Ukrainian boxer Bohdan Protsyshyn passed away

- the message says.

Protsyshyn competed professionally, held the title of Master of Sports in boxing, and participated in the boxing show "You are a Champion."

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

The Boxing Federation of Ukraine expressed its condolences to Bohdan's family and friends. 

On Friday, December 12, at the age of 66, due to illness, the famous singer Stepan Higa died

Vita Zelenetska

