Did not live to be 38: Ukrainian boxing master of sports died
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian boxer Bohdan Protsyshyn, a master of sports who competed professionally and participated in the show "You are a Champion", died a week before his 38th birthday. He is survived by his wife and two sons.
Ukrainian boxer Bohdan Protsyshyn passed away
Protsyshyn competed professionally, held the title of Master of Sports in boxing, and participated in the boxing show "You are a Champion."
The Boxing Federation of Ukraine expressed its condolences to Bohdan's family and friends.
