Did not live to be 38: Ukrainian boxing master of sports died

Famous Ukrainian boxer Bohdan Protsyshyn has died. This was reported by the Boxing Federation of Ukraine, according to UNN. The athlete did not live to see his 38th birthday by a week. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Protsyshyn competed professionally, held the title of Master of Sports in boxing, and participated in the boxing show "You are a Champion."

The Boxing Federation of Ukraine expressed its condolences to Bohdan's family and friends.

