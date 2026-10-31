Kane 9th, Mbappé not even in the top 10: how Ukraine voted for the "2026 Ballon d’Or"

$45.530.0650.680.09
ukenru
08:23 AM • 4900 views
Planes carrying evacuees from Oleshky have arrived in Belarus - Arahamiia
06:39 AM • 6692 views
Every second drone launched by Russia was jet-powered: how many destroyed overnight
October 31, 03:25 AM • 62006 views
Usyk to return to cruiserweight in 2027 for undisputed status — manager
October 31, 01:22 AM • 86392 views
Protests near Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal are gaining momentum — Nawrocki’s camp claims an attempted coupVideo
October 30, 11:49 PM • 32097 views
"A strong decision": Zelenskyy called on the United States to speed up the transfer of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine
October 30, 11:18 PM • 28315 views
Russia attacked Kharkiv with jet-powered "Shaheds": hits recorded in three districts
October 30, 10:16 PM • 27625 views
Three strikes on a single critical infrastructure facility: part of Kyiv is without water and electricity
October 30, 09:22 PM • 18484 views
A conflict has erupted in Poland over the Constitutional Tribunal — people took to the streets to protestVideo
October 30, 07:56 PM • 18846 views
The United States has approved the possible sale of 500 missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
October 30, 07:07 PM • 16602 views
Influenza vaccination in Ukraine is delayed — the Ministry of Health cited the reasons
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1m/s
78%
755mm
Popular news
Russia's Kaliningrad was hit by a total blackout overnight; the cause is unknownVideoOctober 31, 12:51 AM • 16674 views
In the Khmelnytskyi region, the bodies of three children were found in a car pulled from a riverPhotoOctober 31, 02:43 AM • 20578 views
Nawrocki entered the building of Poland's Constitutional Tribunal despite oppositionVideoOctober 31, 02:56 AM • 18961 views
The strike on Kharkiv damaged 10 buildings and injured three people04:30 AM • 12080 views
Spotify is preparing an AI service for remixes and covers - FT06:10 AM • 12928 views
Publications
All seven finalists for the 2027 Car of the Year turned out to be electric carsPhotoOctober 30, 05:27 PM • 36712 views
From the most powerful fleet to “disarmament for gas” - how Ukraine lost its strategic aviationPhotoVideo
Exclusive
October 30, 02:03 PM • 46432 views
Divorce: what needs to be taken into account before applying to court
Exclusive
October 30, 09:52 AM • 50066 views
How cleaning affects the energy of the homeOctober 30, 07:51 AM • 52298 views
Shelters, postponements, and new requirements: how the Cabinet of Ministers plans to change the way businesses operate during an air raid alertOctober 29, 07:49 PM • 39916 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karol Nawrocki
Vitali Klitschko
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
Warsaw
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kane 9th, Mbappé not even in the top 10: how Ukraine voted for the "2026 Ballon d’Or"09:00 AM • 1066 views
$1,999 iPhone Duo is in spotlight due to cracks appearing just days after release - has Apple responded07:24 AM • 3072 views
Spotify is preparing an AI service for remixes and covers - FT06:10 AM • 13023 views
This Week’s New Movies: Seven Premieres Worth Seeing on the Big ScreenVideoOctober 30, 07:30 PM • 29197 views
The Manchester City forward received special recognition from Instagram — the player's profile was given a blue background PhotoVideoOctober 30, 06:04 PM • 24853 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian

Kane 9th, Mbappé not even in the top 10: how Ukraine voted for the "2026 Ballon d’Or"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1070 views

Ihor Linnyk gave first place to Fabián Ruiz and ranked Harry Kane ninth. Kylian Mbappé did not make his top 10.

Kane 9th, Mbappé not even in the top 10: how Ukraine voted for the "2026 Ballon d’Or"

Ukrainian journalist Ihor Linnyk, who took part in Ukraine’s voting for the "2026 Ballon d’Or," surprised fans with his choice, awarding first place to Fabián Ruiz of "PSG." This is reported by L'Équipe, UNN reports. 

Details 

As before, Ukraine was represented in the voting for the "Ballon d’Or" award by journalist Ihor Linnyk, whose choice somewhat surprised fans. Linnyk placed Ilya Zabarnyi’s teammate at "PSG," world champion with the Spanish national team Fabián Ruiz, in first place. In second place, Linnyk put another world champion — "Barcelona" defender Pau Cubarsí. 

The top three was rounded out by another "PSG" player — Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Notably, Linnyk placed Harry Kane, who won the "Ballon d’Or," ninth, while Kylian Mbappé, who finished second in the voting, did not even make Linnyk’s top 10. 

The winner of the "Ballon d’Or" is selected by an international jury consisting of 100 specialized journalists, one representative from each country. 

The evaluation period ran from August 3, 2025, to July 19, 2026, covering both club and national-team competitions. The points scale is as follows: 15 points for first place, 12 for second, 10 for third, followed by 8, 7, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 point. 

As UNN reported, the winner of the "Ballon d’Or" — the award for the world’s best footballer of the 2025/2026 season — was determined in London, at the Palladium Theatre. The 70th anniversary award was won by English forward Harry Kane of Munich’s "Bayern."

Harry Kane is the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner27.10.26, 00:57 • 14007 views

The award for the best women’s footballer of the year went to "Barcelona" midfielder Alexia Putellas, who currently plays for "London City." This is the Spanish midfielder’s third "Ballon d’Or." She previously won the award in 2021 and 2022. 

Journalist Kateryna Makarevska of "Suspilne Sport" voted for the women’s "Ballon d’Or." She placed Alexia Putellas first, Melchie Dumornay of "Lyon" second, and Ewa Pajor of "Barcelona" third. 

Reminder 

English forward Harry Kane of Munich’s "Bayern," who won the "Ballon d’Or," defeated French forward Kylian Mbappé of Madrid’s "Real" in the voting by just 28 points, the narrowest margin in the history of the award.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsUNN Lite
2026 FIFA World Cup
London