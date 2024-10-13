Kamala Harris releases a report on her health and criticizes Trump for not announcing the results of her medical examination
US presidential candidate Kamala Harris has published a letter from her doctor about her health. By doing so, she seeks to draw attention to Trump's refusal to make public his own medical examination results.
U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris released a letter from her doctor confirming her health and readiness to lead the country. In this way, the representative of the Democratic Party is putting pressure on her opponent Donald Trump. The latter refuses to disclose information about his good health. Reuters writes about it, UNN reports.
Dr. Joshua Simmons wrote that Harris, 59, has seasonal allergies, mild myopia, and hives. She is treating all of these.
The candidate also regularly exercises and undergoes preventive examinations. The doctor stated that Harris does not use tobacco and confirmed that she drinks alcohol only in moderation.
She possesses the physical and mental stability necessary to successfully fulfill the duties of the President, including the duties of the head of the executive branch, head of state and commander-in-chief
It is noted that by publishing a report on his health, Harris seeks to draw public attention to Trump's refusal to make public his own medical examination results.
Harris believes that Trump's unwillingness to provide detailed medical reports is the latest example of his lack of transparency.
I think it's clear that his team, at least, doesn't want the American people to see everything about who he is
Reuters emphasizes that Harris's team wants to emphasize the former president's age, as he became the oldest candidate in the race after 81-year-old President Joe Biden withdrew from the race for another term.
Donald Trump rejected Fox News' offer of a new presidential debate with Kamala Harris. He stated that the voting has already begun and further discussions are pointless.