01:50 AM
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
12:05 AM
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei
February 28, 12:56 PM
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikes
February 28, 08:36 AM
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emerged
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Kamala Harris called the strikes on Iran a dangerous adventure and an entanglement of the US in war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris criticized the military operation against Tehran, accusing the president of disregarding the lives of servicemen. She emphasized that such actions undermine the international standing of the United States and create chaos in the Middle East.

Kamala Harris called the strikes on Iran a dangerous adventure and an entanglement of the US in war

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris sharply criticized the military operation against Tehran, accusing the current president of neglecting the lives of American servicemen. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In her statement on the social network X, she emphasized that such actions undermine the international standing of the United States and create chaos throughout the Middle East region. Despite recognizing the threat posed by the Iranian regime, Harris is convinced that Trump's chosen path of direct escalation is not an effective way to resolve the nuclear issue.

Criticism of Trump's strategy and the threat of American casualties

Harris emphasized that the American people did not give a mandate to unleash a new large-scale war, which could lead to unpredictable consequences.

Iran's envoy to the UN announced imminent strikes on US military bases in response to aggression01.03.26, 04:00 • 2336 views

I know the threat Iran poses, and they must never be allowed to have nuclear weapons, but this is not the way to eliminate that threat

– she wrote, warning against further escalation of the conflict.

The politician also recalled the president's own admission that hostilities would inevitably lead to casualties among US military personnel, calling it an "unnecessary adventure."

Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.01.03.26, 03:50 • 4922 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Social network
Kamala Harris
Donald Trump
United States
Iran