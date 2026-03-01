Kamala Harris called the strikes on Iran a dangerous adventure and an entanglement of the US in war

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris sharply criticized the military operation against Tehran, accusing the current president of neglecting the lives of American servicemen. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In her statement on the social network X, she emphasized that such actions undermine the international standing of the United States and create chaos throughout the Middle East region. Despite recognizing the threat posed by the Iranian regime, Harris is convinced that Trump's chosen path of direct escalation is not an effective way to resolve the nuclear issue.

Criticism of Trump's strategy and the threat of American casualties

Harris emphasized that the American people did not give a mandate to unleash a new large-scale war, which could lead to unpredictable consequences.

I know the threat Iran poses, and they must never be allowed to have nuclear weapons, but this is not the way to eliminate that threat – she wrote, warning against further escalation of the conflict.

The politician also recalled the president's own admission that hostilities would inevitably lead to casualties among US military personnel, calling it an "unnecessary adventure."

Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.