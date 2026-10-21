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Kallas paused the confrontation with Trump over U.S. sanctions against the International Criminal Court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Kaja Kallas urged the EU to use the 180-day period for consultations on U.S. sanctions against the ICC. She cautioned against weakening the court.

Kallas paused the confrontation with Trump over U.S. sanctions against the International Criminal Court

The European Union will not introduce immediate measures in response to U.S. sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) for now. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said additional consultations were needed, despite demands from MEPs to act more quickly. Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

Nearly 60 Members of the European Parliament called on the European Commission to apply the so-called blocking statute. This mechanism makes it possible to protect European companies from the effects of foreign sanctions and restrict compliance with U.S. requirements within the EU.

Ukraine reaffirmed its support for the International Criminal Court and its independence following U.S. sanctions10.10.26, 06:15 • 5999 views

Speaking in Strasbourg on October 20, Kallas stressed that Brussels must carefully prepare a possible response, since applying such a mechanism requires legal justification.

Why the EU is delaying its response to Washington

We must consider all options. If we use the blocking statute, we will have one chance, and we must do it correctly

– Kallas said.

The U.S. sanctions provide for a 180-day transition period starting October 9. European officials plan to use this time for negotiations and to assess the legal consequences. At the same time, Washington has already imposed personal restrictions on nine judges and the ICC prosecutor.

Kallas also warned that the withdrawal of individual states from the International Criminal Court could undermine the system of international justice. She specifically mentioned the investigation into Russia's war crimes in Ukraine as an example of the importance of the court's work.

The EU is in no hurry to protect the International Criminal Court from Trump's sanctions – Brussels has chosen a different path15.10.26, 00:56 • 5667 views

Stepan Haftko

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