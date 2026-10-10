Ukraine reaffirmed its support for the International Criminal Court and its independence following U.S. sanctions

Ukraine reaffirmed its support for the International Criminal Court (ICC), emphasizing the importance of preserving its independence and effective operation. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the social media platform X, according to UNN.

Details

The ministry noted that Ukraine, as a state party to the Rome Statute, remains committed to the principles of international justice and supports the Court’s independence and integrity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the ICC plays a key role in holding accountable those involved in Russia’s crimes against Ukraine.

Ukraine will continue cooperating with the ICC

For Ukraine, the ICC is a vital institution in its efforts to hold those responsible for Russia’s atrocities accountable and ensure justice for victims and survivors – the ministry stated.

Ukraine also reaffirmed its readiness to cooperate with other states parties to the Rome Statute to ensure the effective functioning of the International Criminal Court.

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