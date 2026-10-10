"An attack on the rule of law" — the ICC reacts sharply to US sanctions

$44.850.0150.140.02
ukenru
11:38 PM • 1924 views
Over 80% of Ukrainians support peace talks, while 56% are open to territorial concessions — pollPhoto
10:36 PM • 8042 views
Ukraine will continue strikes on Russian oil refineries despite the Trump-Putin agreement – FT
09:46 PM • 11326 views
Witkoff stated that the US, Ukraine, NATO and the EU discussed ending the war by winter during talks in Miami
09:37 PM • 10310 views
Nebenzya gloats, while Moscow is already counting the money — Russia expects to earn $4.5 billion from a deal with Trump
08:59 PM • 11824 views
Kachka named the main tasks in his position as Ukraine's ambassador to the EU and said what would be a priority
08:20 PM • 17191 views
Putin issued a statement after a phone call with Trump – the Kremlin revealed details of the talks
07:46 PM • 14954 views
Gifts to Putin will not bring peace; Russia will "repay" the diesel with further terror — Zelenskyy on Trump's statement
07:05 PM • 14461 views
Russia will supply up to 5 million tonnes of diesel fuel to U.S. and global markets — Trump reached an agreement with PutinPhoto
October 9, 06:04 PM • 16294 views
Spain and Greece refuse to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine whose service life is nearing its end - media
October 9, 05:40 PM • 14705 views
The Baltic countries insist on banning the transit of Russian grain through the EU — journalist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
2.2m/s
76%
750mm
Popular news
“We had a deal. Where is my Bentley?” — Usyk addressed promoter Frank Warren in LondonPhotoVideoOctober 9, 02:03 PM • 18242 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 23677 views
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 22110 views
A man won a three-year dispute over a parking fine by using ChatGPT as his lawyerOctober 9, 03:10 PM • 15156 views
The biggest winery robbery – 30,000 bottles of wine stolen in ItalyOctober 9, 03:45 PM • 13368 views
Publications
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 22210 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 23783 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 31186 views
Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer
Exclusive
October 9, 09:35 AM • 44187 views
World Post Day 2026: history of the holiday and interesting factsPhotoOctober 9, 06:13 AM • 75812 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Andriy Sybiha
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood actor Keegan Allen was beaten and robbed in the middle of the street in Los Angeles11:06 PM • 1090 views
Elon Musk’s exes revealed details of his personal life and his unusual attitude toward having children10:05 PM • 3274 views
Rihanna admitted that she is hiding at least 170 unreleased songs – fans have been waiting for a new album for 10 years09:06 PM • 4608 views
The biggest winery robbery – 30,000 bottles of wine stolen in ItalyOctober 9, 03:45 PM • 13471 views
A man won a three-year dispute over a parking fine by using ChatGPT as his lawyerOctober 9, 03:10 PM • 15269 views
Actual
Heating
Financial Times
Truth Social
Fox News
MIM-104 Patriot

"An attack on the rule of law" — the ICC reacts sharply to US sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1150 views

The US imposed sanctions against the ICC after restrictions were placed on 13 of its judges and prosecutors. The Court stated that it would continue its work independently.

"An attack on the rule of law" — the ICC reacts sharply to US sanctions

The United States has imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court as an institution. The ICC called this an unprecedented step and an attempt to obstruct international justice. This is stated in the Court's official statement, reports UNN.

Details

The new restrictions were introduced after sanctions were imposed on 13 ICC judges and prosecutors. The Court emphasized that the U.S. measures target an independent institution that investigates war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity.

This is an attack on the rule of law and the very foundations of the international legal order

– the ICC stated.

The Court refused to submit to U.S. pressure

ICC President Tomoko Akane emphasized that the institution would continue to exercise its powers independently, regardless of the restrictions imposed.

The Court will continue to fully carry out its mandate as an independent and impartial institution, acting solely on the basis of the law and evidence, for the sake of the countless victims of grave crimes

– she stated.

The ICC also called on the 125 States Parties to ensure the institution's continued operation and protect international justice from political pressure.

The US imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court - media09.10.26, 18:25 • 4064 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
United States