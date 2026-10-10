"An attack on the rule of law" — the ICC reacts sharply to US sanctions

The United States has imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court as an institution. The ICC called this an unprecedented step and an attempt to obstruct international justice. This is stated in the Court's official statement, reports UNN.

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The new restrictions were introduced after sanctions were imposed on 13 ICC judges and prosecutors. The Court emphasized that the U.S. measures target an independent institution that investigates war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity.

This is an attack on the rule of law and the very foundations of the international legal order – the ICC stated.

The Court refused to submit to U.S. pressure

ICC President Tomoko Akane emphasized that the institution would continue to exercise its powers independently, regardless of the restrictions imposed.

The Court will continue to fully carry out its mandate as an independent and impartial institution, acting solely on the basis of the law and evidence, for the sake of the countless victims of grave crimes – she stated.

The ICC also called on the 125 States Parties to ensure the institution's continued operation and protect international justice from political pressure.

The US imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court - media