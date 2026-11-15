Israel warned the US of a possible Iranian plot to assassinate Trump

Israeli intelligence passed information to the U.S. administration that Iran is planning an assassination attempt against U.S. President Donald Trump, but U.S. officials suspect that the data may be an attempt by Israel to influence Washington's decisions regarding Iran. Israel Hayom reports, according to UNN.

Details

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Israel shared new intelligence with the United States which, according to Israel, indicates a new Iranian plan to assassinate U.S. President Donald Trump. Earlier, The New York Times reported that Trump was flying aboard his old plane for security reasons. Several U.S. officials expressed concern that Israel had shared the intelligence in an attempt to influence U.S. decision-making ahead of a possible return to an all-out war with Iran. They noted that a single intelligence component often provides only a fragmentary picture of a potential threat. Iran knows that harming Trump could provoke a stronger military response, the officials said - the publication writes.

According to the publication, due to the lack of defensive capabilities aboard President Trump's new luxury aircraft, he was forced to fly home from Turkey this week on the older Air Force One after U.S. officials received Israeli intelligence about a possible assassination plot. Some of these officials said that the threat is not considered entirely credible.

The newspaper noted that although Trump has favored diplomacy, Israel would like to see the bombing resume in order to continue weakening and humiliating Iran, sources familiar with the matter reported. According to military sources, the Israeli military has continued planning additional targets in Iran since the campaign ended, even though Trump has pursued a diplomatic course - the publication writes.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee confirmed that Israeli intelligence had provided the U.S. administration with information about an Iranian plot to assassinate President Donald Trump.

This week, Israeli intelligence warned us, the president, and administration officials about a very specific plot aimed at killing President Trump - Huckabee said.

We remind you

Trump said that a resumption of the war with Iran was unlikely provided that progress was made in the negotiations. The United States is prepared to strike 38 bridges.