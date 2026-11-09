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Justin Timberlake showed his sons in a rare public appearance together

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2890 views

The singer made a rare public appearance with his sons Silas and Phineas. They attended a show in support of a foundation for people with Down syndrome.

Justin Timberlake showed his sons in a rare public appearance together

Justin Timberlake made a rare public appearance with his sons. UNN reports this with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

On Saturday, November 7, in Denver, Colorado, USA, Justin Timberlake took part in the 18th annual "Be Beautiful Be Yourself" fashion show, organized in support of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

The 45-year-old singer walked the runway with his sons — 11-year-old Silas and 6-year-old Phineas — as well as his 7-year-old niece Zaya. The girl has Down syndrome; she previously served as an ambassador for the foundation.

Timberlake, who looked very pleased, held Phineas and his niece by the hand, while his other son walked on Zaya's other side, also holding her hand.

The singer was dressed in a black jacket and trousers; his sons were also wearing black outfits. Silas was additionally wearing black sunglasses.

Timberlake — who recently denied rumors that his 2006 hit "What Goes Around... Comes Around" was dedicated to his former girlfriend Britney Spears — is raising his sons with his wife, 44-year-old Jessica Biel (they have been married since 2012).

The performer also took a photo with Zaya's parents — Rose and Justin Biel (his wife's younger brother).

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Julia Shramko

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