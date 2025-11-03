Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband

$42.080.01
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 19645 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
08:34 AM • 20186 views
"May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes": the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
08:31 AM • 19529 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy
08:09 AM • 18410 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 24121 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 39136 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
November 2, 10:54 AM • 69410 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9
November 2, 08:00 AM • 68294 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainer
November 1, 02:21 PM • 56666 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
Drones attacked an oil refinery in Saratov
November 3, 02:23 AM
The US has enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times - Trump
November 3, 02:46 AM
Xi Jinping 'aware of consequences' of Taiwan invasion - US President
November 3, 03:22 AM
Putin wants to trade with the US and make money for Russia - Trump
November 3, 04:21 AM
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violators
07:42 AM
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips
10:27 AM
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters
08:40 AM
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violators
07:42 AM
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9
November 2, 10:54 AM
November 2, 10:54 AM • 69410 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainer
November 2, 08:00 AM
November 2, 08:00 AM • 68294 views
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
J. D. Vance
Britney Spears
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancé
10:50 AM
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband
10:05 AM
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film Gala
November 2, 03:41 PM
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their son
November 1, 01:37 PM
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November
November 1, 08:30 AM
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Film

Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4610 views

Britney Spears has likely deleted her Instagram account, which had been active for 12 years. This happened after her responses to ex-husband Kevin Federline's memoir, where he accused her of drug and alcohol abuse.

Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband

Britney Spears appears to have deleted her Instagram account, according to Rolling Stone, writes UNN.

Details

The singer's 12-year-old account under the handle @britneyspears now redirects visitors to an error page with the message: "Resource (Profile) unavailable. The link may be invalid or the profile has been deleted." Her X account remains active.

The Instagram deactivation came after the pop singer posted a series of responses to her ex-husband Kevin Federline's recent memoir, "You Thought You Knew." The tell-all book, released in October, details the couple's tumultuous relationship, including their 2004 marriage and 2007 divorce. Alongside the disturbing claim that Spears watched their children sleep with a knife in her hand, Federline wrote, "Something bad will happen if nothing changes." He also alleged that she drank while pregnant and used cocaine while breastfeeding.

Spears spoke out against his accusations on X, accusing Federline of "constant gaslighting" that became "extremely painful and exhausting."

A rep for Spears added that Federline and others "are profiting off [Spears] and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin."

Fans expressed concern over Spears' recent Instagram posts, including an October 7 post that showed bruises on Spears' arms and bandages on her palms and wrists. The singer said the injuries were sustained from falling "down the stairs at my friend's house." Weeks later, she stated that she believed "I had a brain injury" while under conservatorship for 13 years.

It is unclear whether Spears deleted the account herself or if it was done by Meta, the company that owns Instagram.

Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help
27.10.25, 21:31

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Britney Spears
Social network
Marriage