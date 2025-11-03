Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband

Britney Spears appears to have deleted her Instagram account, according to Rolling Stone, writes UNN.

Details

The singer's 12-year-old account under the handle @britneyspears now redirects visitors to an error page with the message: "Resource (Profile) unavailable. The link may be invalid or the profile has been deleted." Her X account remains active.

The Instagram deactivation came after the pop singer posted a series of responses to her ex-husband Kevin Federline's recent memoir, "You Thought You Knew." The tell-all book, released in October, details the couple's tumultuous relationship, including their 2004 marriage and 2007 divorce. Alongside the disturbing claim that Spears watched their children sleep with a knife in her hand, Federline wrote, "Something bad will happen if nothing changes." He also alleged that she drank while pregnant and used cocaine while breastfeeding.

Spears spoke out against his accusations on X, accusing Federline of "constant gaslighting" that became "extremely painful and exhausting."

A rep for Spears added that Federline and others "are profiting off [Spears] and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin."

Fans expressed concern over Spears' recent Instagram posts, including an October 7 post that showed bruises on Spears' arms and bandages on her palms and wrists. The singer said the injuries were sustained from falling "down the stairs at my friend's house." Weeks later, she stated that she believed "I had a brain injury" while under conservatorship for 13 years.

It is unclear whether Spears deleted the account herself or if it was done by Meta, the company that owns Instagram.

