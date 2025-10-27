Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, has released a memoir titled "You Thought You Knew," in which he discusses their life together and the custody battle over their children. He emphasizes that Spears needs help after years of stress and control from those close to her. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

My version. In my own words. Because everyone else did it for me – the media, blogs, exes, strangers, headlines. Everyone had something to say about me. And I kept silent

– writes Federline.

In the book, he tries to explain his actions and respond to accusations, while also urging not to exploit Spears' name. Free Britney activist James Miller believes the book will not help the singer: "Britney really does have mental health issues – that's obvious. But now is not the best time to use her name."

Federline assures that the book's goal is to make his point of view understood and to allow his family and children to live a more normal life after decades of public scandals.

Federline – a dancer who became a reality TV star – says that after several years of hesitation, he decided to release the book because he doesn't want his children to grow up feeling they have to explain what kind of person their father is.

