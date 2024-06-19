$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM

Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving in New York City

Kyiv • UNN

 • 103977 views

Justin Timberlake was arrested for drunk driving in Hampton, New York, after passing a stop sign and failing a sobriety test.

Pop star Justin Timberlake was accused of driving under the influence in the Hamptons, New York. Police said he ran a stop sign and drove out of his lane at a luxury seaside resort. Writes UNN with reference to Billboard.

Details

Famous singer Justin Timberlake was arrested by police on Tuesday morning on charges of driving under the influence.

According to the criminal statement, the pop artist and the actor of the performances in addition, having passed the stop sign three times, I tried to take an alcohol and drug test.

The former NSYNC member, who became a solo star and actor, was driving a BMW around 12:30 p.m. when an officer stopped him and found that he was drunk.

"His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, there was a strong smell of alcohol coming from his breath, he couldn't concentrate, he had slow speech, he couldn't stand his feet, and he didn't pass all the field sobriety tests well. .standardized, " the court documents say.

After being arrested and taken to a police station in nearby East Hampton, the singer refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Help

Justin Timberlake is in the midst of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which is scheduled to resume on Friday, June 21, with the first of two performances at the United Center in Chicago. The last date of the tour was June 15 at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

