Just like Putin, he wants to achieve peace: Trump on his conversation with Zelensky

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to him, Zelenskyy, like Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, wants to achieve peace. They also discussed various war-related topics and the upcoming Munich conference. Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

I have just spoken to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The conversation went very well. He, like President Putin, wants to achieve peace. We discussed various topics related to the war, but mainly the meeting that will take place on Friday in Munich, where the delegation will be led by Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. I hope that the results of this meeting will be positive - Trump wrote.

He emphasized that “it is time to stop this senseless war, which is causing massive and completely unnecessary death and destruction. God bless the people of Russia and Ukraine.

Recall

US President Donald Trump confirmedthat he had spoken with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The American leader said that they both agreed that they wanted to stop the war, agreed to work very closely, and announced a call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Dmytro Lytvyn , Ukraine's presidential communications adviser, reportedthat Zelenskiy and US President Donald Trump had an hour-long phone conversation. It was “a good conversation, they managed to discuss a lot”.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told US President Donald Trump that the war in Ukraine needs to be “addressed at the root causes”. He allegedly agreed with Trump that a long-term settlement “can be achieved through negotiations.