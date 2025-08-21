The detention of the judge of the Maryinsky District Court is justified

The High Council of Justice agreed with the evidence of the involvement of judges of the Maryinsky District Court of Donetsk region in criminal activity, UNN reports with reference to the press service page of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

On August 21, the High Council of Justice approved the detention of a judge of the Maryinsky District Court of Donetsk region, suspected of a scheme of illegal evasion of mobilization.

In addition, consent was given to round-the-clock house arrest of another judge, suspected of a serious crime against peace and security of mankind.

Both judges have been temporarily suspended from administering justice. - stated in the message of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recall

Law enforcement officers exposed a large-scale scheme of forging court decisions in the Maryinsky District Court, in Donetsk region. 5 suspicions have been served. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

"No more delays or groundless postponements of sessions": Kravchenko on Kosov's trial