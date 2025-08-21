The detention of the judge of the Maryinsky District Court is justified

$41.380.02
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 2152 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 9464 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 4952 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 12669 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 32688 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 42274 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 45797 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 70486 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 174367 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 72412 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home
August 21, 04:21 AM • 67640 views
Russian strike on Lviv: one dead and two injured reported - RMA
August 21, 05:08 AM • 11567 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMA
August 21, 05:21 AM • 50078 views
Night strike by Russia caused delays of eight trains for over an hour: list
August 21, 06:48 AM • 34072 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert
10:15 AM • 34169 views
Publications
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 9474 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert
10:15 AM • 34863 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice
August 20, 12:11 PM • 88049 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 174387 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 140834 views
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo
August 20, 12:51 PM • 51218 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO
August 20, 12:45 PM • 46919 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election
August 20, 11:47 AM • 46847 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name
August 20, 09:18 AM • 74801 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show
August 20, 08:11 AM • 90343 views
The detention of the judge of the Maryinsky District Court is justified

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

The High Council of Justice approved the detention of a judge of the Maryinka District Court in Donetsk Oblast. He is suspected of a scheme to illegally evade mobilization.

The detention of the judge of the Maryinsky District Court is justified

The High Council of Justice agreed with the evidence of the involvement of judges of the Maryinsky District Court of Donetsk region in criminal activity, UNN reports with reference to the press service page of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

On August 21, the High Council of Justice approved the detention of a judge of the Maryinsky District Court of Donetsk region, suspected of a scheme of illegal evasion of mobilization.

In addition, consent was given to round-the-clock house arrest of another judge, suspected of a serious crime against peace and security of mankind.

Both judges have been temporarily suspended from administering justice.

- stated in the message of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recall

Law enforcement officers exposed a large-scale scheme of forging court decisions in the Maryinsky District Court, in Donetsk region. 5 suspicions have been served. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

"No more delays or groundless postponements of sessions": Kravchenko on Kosov's trial20.08.25, 20:57 • 3372 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Marinka