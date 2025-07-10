Joint arms production and invitation to Ukraine: Zelenskyy met with Schoof

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof to discuss joint defense production and coordinate diplomatic work, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

The head of state thanked the Netherlands for the announced aid package for the reconstruction and strengthening of Ukraine during this and next years, totaling 300 million euros.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed deepening joint defense production and the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense amid Russia's increasing use of drones and missiles during massive shelling of Ukrainian cities and villages.

Relations between the Netherlands and Ukraine will be eternal - Prime Minister Schoof

Dick Schoof condemned recent Russian attacks on people and civilian infrastructure and assured Ukraine of full support.

In addition, the importance of joint diplomatic work with partners, including NATO member states, and strengthening transatlantic unity was discussed.

The Netherlands stays with Ukraine economically and militarily - Prime Minister Schoof

The President thanked for organizing the NATO summit in The Hague, the new defense package announced there, and the signing of direct contracts with Ukrainian manufacturers within the framework of the "Drone Line" project.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Dick Schoof to visit Ukraine.

