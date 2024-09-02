The Netherlands stays with Ukraine economically and militarily - Prime Minister Schoof

The Netherlands remains with Ukraine economically, politically, financially and militarily. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof during a thematic lesson in one of the educational institutions of Zaporizhzhia, UNN reports.

"I always say, both nationally and internationally, that we will support Ukraine as long as it takes, as much as it takes, as much as it takes. You can really count on us, and we are ready for that. Because it is important for Ukraine to be free and to withstand Russian aggression, Russian war. But it is also important for Europe, and therefore for the Netherlands. So, there are two sides here, but of course, the most important thing is a free Ukraine," Schooff said.

Details

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof attended the first thematic lesson at a school in Zaporizhzhia.

According to the President's Office, the Dutch Prime Minister emphasized that it is very important to stay in Ukraine, study and develop here.

"We understand how stressful these conditions are, how difficult it is for you. But please do it. The Netherlands remains with Ukraine, remains with you economically, politically, financially, militarily - in every sense," he said.

Dick Schooff also presented the students with several well-known books translated into Ukrainian.

