The Netherlands stays with Ukraine economically and militarily - Prime Minister Schoof

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128217 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133056 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 218941 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164072 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159462 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145745 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209532 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112695 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196823 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105232 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 92284 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 108125 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104977 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 80423 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 66825 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 218941 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209532 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196823 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 223172 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210842 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 44845 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 66825 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154318 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153303 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157216 views
The Netherlands stays with Ukraine economically and militarily - Prime Minister Schoof

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23883 views

Dick Schooff stated that the Netherlands is ready to support Ukraine economically, politically, financially and militarily. He emphasized the importance of a free Ukraine for Europe and the Netherlands.

The Netherlands remains with Ukraine  economically, politically, financially and militarily. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof during a thematic lesson in one of the educational institutions of Zaporizhzhia, UNN reports.

"I always say, both nationally and internationally, that we will support Ukraine as long as it takes, as much as it takes, as much as it takes. You can really count on us, and we are ready for that. Because it is important for Ukraine to be free and to withstand Russian aggression, Russian war. But it is also important for Europe, and therefore for the Netherlands. So, there are two sides here, but of course, the most important thing is a free Ukraine," Schooff said.

Details

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof attended the first thematic lesson at a school in Zaporizhzhia.

According to the President's Office, the Dutch Prime Minister emphasized that it is very important to stay in Ukraine, study and develop here.

"We understand how stressful these conditions are, how difficult it is for you. But please do it. The Netherlands remains with Ukraine, remains with you economically, politically, financially, militarily - in every sense," he said.

Dick Schooff also presented the students with several well-known books translated into Ukrainian.

The Netherlands hands over 28 Viking amphibious armored personnel carriers to Ukraine31.08.24, 23:33 • 91310 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising