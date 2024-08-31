The Netherlands hands over 28 Viking amphibious armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

The Dutch authorities are providing the Ukrainian military with 28 more BvS 10 Viking two-link amphibious tracked armored personnel carriers. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Ruben Brekelmans on the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

“Ukraine desperately needs our help in the fight against the Russian aggressor. The Netherlands is donating 28 Viking tracked vehicles. The Marine Corps has trained the Ukrainian military for this,” Brekelmans wrote.

He also emphasized that the Netherlands' support for Ukraine will continue to keep Russia at bay.

Context

Last December, the United Kingdom announced the provision of 20 BvS 10 Viking amphibious vehicles to Ukraine as part of the Maritime Capability Coalition. The Ukrainian military has already received 36 of these vehicles from the Netherlands, and the new delivery continues to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities in times of war.

