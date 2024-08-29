The Netherlands allows Ukraine to use F-16s for strikes against Russia, but under one condition

ukenru
Kyiv  •  UNN

The Netherlands does not impose any restrictions on the use of F-16s for strikes against Russia, but only if the laws of war and humanitarian law of war are observed.

The Netherlands does not impose any restrictions on the use of F-16s for strikes against Russia, but subject to the laws of war and humanitarian law of war. This was stated by the commander of the Armed Forces of the Netherlands, Onno Eichelheim, in an interview with the Dutch media, UNN reports .

Details

We do not place any restrictions on the use and range of the F-16, subject to the laws of war. Ukraine can use the resources we provide as it wishes, subject to the humanitarian law of war

- Eichelheim said.

He noted that Ukraine is seeking a complete lifting of the ban on the use of Western-provided weapons to strike Russia. So far, the United States has objected to the use of its weapons against targets located deep in Russian territory, far from the Ukrainian border.

Different countries have different restrictions, but they have supplied different types of weapons. Our policy remains unchanged so that Ukraine can win this war. I think we are doing everything possible to ensure this

- Eichelheim added.

The newspaper notes that the Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 24 F-16 aircraft, but Eichelsheim did not say how many of them have already been deployed in Ukraine.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during the massive Russian attack on August 26, Ukraine used F-16s to shoot down missiles.

