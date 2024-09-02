Relations between the Netherlands and Ukraine will be eternal - Prime Minister Schoof

During a thematic lesson in one of Zaporizhzhia's educational institutions, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof emphasized that relations between the Netherlands and Ukraine will be eternal, UNN reports.

"Relations between Ukraine and the Netherlands are already very strong. And these days, many people have left Ukraine for the Netherlands because of the war. And I think it's important that we help Ukrainians in the Netherlands as much as we help Ukrainians in Ukraine," Schooff said.

He added that when Ukraine becomes free, the Netherlands will do everything possible to help Ukraine with reinvestment.

"Therefore, I think the relationship between the Netherlands and Ukraine will be eternal," Schooff emphasized.

