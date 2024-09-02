Relations between the Netherlands and Ukraine will be eternal - Prime Minister Schoof

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 212740 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206137 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193883 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Relations between the Netherlands and Ukraine will be eternal - Prime Minister Schoof

Relations between the Netherlands and Ukraine will be eternal - Prime Minister Schoof

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15130 views

During the lesson in Zaporizhzhia, Dick Schooff emphasized the strength of relations between the Netherlands and Ukraine. He promised to help Ukrainians in the Netherlands and support reinvestment after the war.

During a thematic lesson in one of Zaporizhzhia's educational institutions, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof emphasized that relations between the Netherlands and Ukraine will be eternal, UNN reports.

"Relations between Ukraine and the Netherlands are already very strong. And these days, many people have left Ukraine for the Netherlands because of the war. And I think it's important that we help Ukrainians in the Netherlands as much as we help Ukrainians in Ukraine," Schooff said.

He added that when Ukraine becomes free, the Netherlands will do everything possible to help Ukraine with reinvestment.

"Therefore, I think the relationship between the Netherlands and Ukraine will be eternal," Schooff emphasized.

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof stated that the Netherlands is ready to support Ukraine economically, politically, financially and militarily. He emphasized the importance of a free Ukraine for Europe and the Netherlands.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

