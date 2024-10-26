J.D. Vance spoke out about "concessions of territory" while talking about the war in Ukraine
J.D. Vance, a candidate for vice-president of the United States from the Republican Party, spoke out about possible territorial concessions in the war with 2ussia. He said that Trump's leadership would lead to a “peaceful” settlement of the conflict.
The Republican Party's candidate for US vice-president James David Vance, commenting on the war in Ukraine, spoke out about "concessions of territory". He said that Donald Trump's leadership would promote a "peaceful" settlement. This UNN reported with reference to News Nation.
Vance said the Trump administration will work to end the war in Ukraine and warned that the longer the conflict continues, "the more it risks escalating into nuclear war".
It is in America's interest, and I believe it is in the interest of Ukraine and russia, for the killing to stop
To achieve that goal, Vance said Trump's leadership would encourage a peaceful resolution.
We don't have to like russia, we don't have to agree with its invasion, but we need to unite the two and engage in real diplomacy
Vance also talked about ceding some of the territories seized by russia.
I truly believe that Ukrainians will have to make that decision for themselves
Vance added: "American foreign policy is too often used to exacerbate and prolong conflict. I want American foreign policy to seek peace wherever possible".
On 13 September, Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance said that U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump's plan to end rf's war against Ukraine could include the creation of a "demilitarized zone" in rf-occupied territories. In the meantime, Ukraine would have to refuse to join NATO.
