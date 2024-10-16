President: Russia must lose in the war, it is not a “freeze” or trade in territory
President Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan to the Verkhovna Rada, emphasizing that Russia must lose the war. The plan includes geopolitical, military, economic and security aspects to end the war.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia must lose the war and this is not a "freeze", it is not a trade in Ukraine's territory or sovereignty. He said this during the presentation of the Victory Plan in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.
Russia must lose the war against Ukraine. And this is not a "freeze". And it is not trading Ukraine's territory or sovereignty. We must implement the Victory Plan to force Russia to attend the Peace Summit and be ready to end the war
President Zelenskyy unveiled a 5-point Victory Plan with 3 secret annexes. The plan includes geopolitical, military, economic, and security aspects to end the war and guarantee security.
Zelensky reported that Ukrainian partners, who had already been presented with the Victory Plan, took it practically. They have been attentive. The teams are focused on the details for effective support.
The Plan has already been presented to the leadership of the United States, Germany, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom.
