Japan will invest $550 billion in the U.S. in exchange for lower tariffs – AI and chips now at the center of the deal

Japan and the United States have made progress in implementing a large-scale $550 billion investment deal, which became a key part of the agreement to reduce U.S. tariffs on Japanese goods. Artificial intelligence and semiconductors may now play an increasingly important role in new projects, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Japan's Trade Minister Ryosei Akazawa announced the progress following talks in Washington with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

With the growing presence of the artificial intelligence and semiconductor industries, we continue to develop and implement projects that promote mutual benefit – Akazawa said.

Why the $550 billion deal matters

The investment mechanism became a central part of the trade agreement under which U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to impose a 15% tariff on Japanese goods and reduce the tariff on automobiles – an export sector that is critically important to Japan's economy.

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The first package provides for $36 billion in investment in oil, gas, and raw materials projects in the United States. The second – another $73 billion in nuclear power and gas-fired power plants.

The parties are now working on a third package. Akazawa did not disclose its parameters, but noted that AI and semiconductors would carry "very significant weight" in the negotiations.

For Japan, there is another important outcome of the negotiations: the parties confirmed that the United States would not impose additional tariffs on Japanese goods beyond those already provided for by the trade agreement.

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