Japan is purchasing Terra B1 anti-aircraft drones, which were tested in Ukraine against Shahed drones

Japan has signed a contract with Terra Drone to procure Terra B1 anti-aircraft interceptor drones and subsequently launch their serial production. Defense Express reports this, according to UNN.

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The decision was made following demonstration tests in which, according to the manufacturer, 38 companies participated with their developments. Terra B1, as Terra Drone notes, was the only system to successfully complete the tests and receive a contract.

Terra B1 is planned for use in protecting Japanese military facilities

The first such drones are planned to be delivered to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. In the future, Terra B1 may also be used by the Ground and Air Self-Defense Forces.

The anti-aircraft drones are expected to be deployed in Japan as early as 2027. They are intended to protect radar stations, ships, military bases, and other critically important facilities from drones.

Ukrainian manufacturers have begun standardizing deep strike systems to make them easier for the military to use

Terra B1 is a development of Terra A1. The earlier version was created with the participation of Japan's Terra Drone and the Ukrainian companies Amazing Drones and WinnyLab. Terra A1 underwent testing in Ukraine, including in Chernihiv Oblast, where it was used to intercept Russian Shahed attack drones.

Specifications of the new version have not yet been disclosed

The exact specifications of Terra B1 have not yet been disclosed. At the same time, Terra A1 was reported to have an operational range of up to 32 km, a maximum speed of up to 302 km/h, a flight endurance of up to 15 minutes, and a 500–650-gram warhead.

The development of such systems is becoming particularly important for Japan due to the growing threat of the mass use of drones in the region. Defense Express notes that China has significant capabilities for producing attack UAVs, while some Chinese systems may be cheaper than Iranian Shahed-136 drones, potentially allowing them to be used in large numbers.

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