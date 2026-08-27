Russia has up to 17 converted S-400 launchers for strikes on Ukraine with RM-48U missiles

Russian forces have up to 17 modified launchers from the S-400 system, which they use to strike Ukraine with RM-48U missiles. Defense Express reports this, citing data from the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, UNN writes.

Details

According to intelligence data, these launchers have been consolidated into five special missile groups. They are deployed in Russia’s Bryansk and Rostov regions.

During 2026, the Russians significantly increased their use of RM-48U missiles. From January to June, they used an average of about 15 such missiles per month, whereas 46 units were used in just the first 20 days of July.

Norway has deployed an anti-drone system on duty for the first time

One of the reasons for the increased use of RM-48U missiles is their lower cost compared with the 9M723 ballistic missiles for the Iskander OTRK. In addition, Russia has accumulated a significant stockpile of such missiles—about 400 units for S-400 systems.

Russia modified S-400 launchers

RM-48U missiles are manufactured by the Moscow Avangard Machine-Building Plant and the AvIATEK machine-building enterprise in Vyatka. At the same time, according to Defense Express, official Ukrainian institutions have for the first time confirmed the use of specially modified S-400 launchers to launch these missiles at Ukraine.

"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switch

At the same time, there are currently no precise data on how structurally different standard S-400 launchers are from the systems modified for RM-48U missiles. Certain characteristics of the missile itself also remain uncertain.

Defense Express notes that Russia’s military command may view the use of RM-48U missiles as an alternative to using 9M723 missiles. This makes it possible to use the accumulated stockpile of S-400 missiles to strike ground targets in Ukraine.

Ukrainian experts advise NATO on countering drones — the Ministry of Defence revealed the details