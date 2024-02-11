ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Actual
Japan to allocate $106 million for Ukraine's recovery - media

Japan to allocate $106 million for Ukraine's recovery - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101233 views

Japan will provide $106 million for Ukraine's postwar reconstruction in seven areas, including agriculture and rubble removal.

Japan promises to allocate 15.8 billion yen ($106 million) for Ukraine's reconstruction. The decision will be officially announced during a joint conference in Tokyo. This was reported by Kyodo News, citing sources familiar with the situation, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that the funding will be used for reconstruction in seven areas, including agriculture and rubble disposal.

It is expected that at the Japan-Ukraine Conference on Promoting Economic Reconstruction to be held on February 19 in Tokyo, the two governments will agree on Japan's participation in the postwar recovery of the European country and sign more than 10 memorandums of cooperation,

- the statement said.

Addendum

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that in February, a government delegation will visit Tokyo to attend the Japan-Ukraine Conference on Recovery and Economic Growth.

Japan recently allocated $37 million in aid to Ukraine to provide a drone detection system.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

