Japan recorded its highest temperature ever at 41.8°C

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
Exclusive
10:48 AM • 8506 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
10:24 AM • 29443 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
10:08 AM • 20289 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
09:54 AM • 19422 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
06:28 AM • 28086 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 66507 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 108319 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 79748 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 138217 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 158986 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3.2m/s
50%
752mm
Popular news
FPV drone strike in Zaporizhzhia: two woundedPhotoAugust 5, 02:37 AM • 33842 views
Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injuredPhotoAugust 5, 05:15 AM • 30353 views
Oil prices fall amid rising supply and demand concernsAugust 5, 05:37 AM • 5528 views
In Russia, Rosneft's oil refinery halted half of its capacities, gasoline prices rose to a record high06:57 AM • 53337 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 18063 views
Publications
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 18912 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto10:24 AM • 29474 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 66517 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 108325 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 138224 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Oleh Syniehubov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 41659 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 64334 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 57960 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 62420 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 364946 views
Actual
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The New York Times

Japan recorded its highest temperature ever at 41.8°C

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

The city of Isesaki, Japan, recorded its highest temperature in history – 41.8°C. The heat has gripped most of the country, causing heatstroke warnings.

Japan recorded its highest temperature ever at 41.8°C

According to Japanese meteorologists, on Tuesday, the city of Isesaki, north of Tokyo, recorded the highest air temperature in the country's history - 41.8°C. This was reported by NHK, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a high-pressure area covering mostly the Pacific coast from eastern to western Japan brought clear weather, but along with it — dangerous heat.

As of 2:30 PM, temperatures of 40°C and above were observed at 12 weather stations in the Kanto-Koshin region, where Tokyo is located.

In Isesaki city, Gunma Prefecture, at 2:26 PM, the temperature reached 41.8°C, breaking the previous record of 41.2°C set last Wednesday in Tamba city, Hyogo Prefecture.

In Portugal, the fire is "under control", but rescuers are ready for a new outbreak amid intense heat03.08.25, 20:54 • 4128 views

In Kiryu city, the temperature reached 41.2°C, and in Maebashi city — 41°C. Both cities are also located in Gunma Prefecture. In Koga city, Ibaraki Prefecture, 40.6°C was recorded, and in Ome city, western Tokyo — 40.4°C.

Temperatures of 40°C and above have been observed in Japan for the sixth time this summer.

Heatstroke warnings have been issued in 44 out of 47 prefectures in Japan.

Meteorologists recommend refraining from going outside unless absolutely necessary, staying in cool places, drinking plenty of water, and not forgetting about salt to avoid dehydration and overheating.

Fire breaks out at fireworks festival in Japan05.08.25, 12:18 • 1506 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Japan Meteorological Agency
Tokyo
Japan