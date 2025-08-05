Japan recorded its highest temperature ever at 41.8°C

According to Japanese meteorologists, on Tuesday, the city of Isesaki, north of Tokyo, recorded the highest air temperature in the country's history - 41.8°C. This was reported by NHK, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a high-pressure area covering mostly the Pacific coast from eastern to western Japan brought clear weather, but along with it — dangerous heat.

As of 2:30 PM, temperatures of 40°C and above were observed at 12 weather stations in the Kanto-Koshin region, where Tokyo is located.

In Isesaki city, Gunma Prefecture, at 2:26 PM, the temperature reached 41.8°C, breaking the previous record of 41.2°C set last Wednesday in Tamba city, Hyogo Prefecture.

In Kiryu city, the temperature reached 41.2°C, and in Maebashi city — 41°C. Both cities are also located in Gunma Prefecture. In Koga city, Ibaraki Prefecture, 40.6°C was recorded, and in Ome city, western Tokyo — 40.4°C.

Temperatures of 40°C and above have been observed in Japan for the sixth time this summer.

Heatstroke warnings have been issued in 44 out of 47 prefectures in Japan.

Meteorologists recommend refraining from going outside unless absolutely necessary, staying in cool places, drinking plenty of water, and not forgetting about salt to avoid dehydration and overheating.

