750mm
In Portugal, the fire is "under control", but rescuers are ready for a new outbreak amid intense heat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The large-scale fire in the municipality of Ponte da Barca, which destroyed almost 4,800 hectares, has been stabilized. Rescuers remain on high alert due to the predicted sharp rise in temperature.

In Portugal, the fire is "under control", but rescuers are ready for a new outbreak amid intense heat

The fire that devastated almost 4,800 hectares in the Portuguese municipality of Ponte da Barca has now been stabilized. At the same time, forecasters predict a sharp increase in temperature for mainland Portugal, so rescuers must remain on high alert, UNN reports with reference to EFE and Rádio e Televisão de Portugal.

Details

Portuguese authorities have determined that the fire that broke out a week ago in the Ponte da Barca area is "under control." Currently, the military is working to prevent its recurrence. It is noted that 499 firefighters are currently working at the scene, accompanied by 157 ground and four air rescuers, to prevent further spread of the fire to Ponte da Barca.

Rescuers must also remain on standby until next Thursday due to a sharp increase in temperature and the associated risk of fires.

Reference

The fire in the Ponte da Barca area destroyed almost 4,800 hectares and affected more than 40 kilometers of roads.

Several maps detailing the progress of the fire since its inception last Saturday evening were available on the Copernicus EMS website.

The National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority of Portugal (ANEPC) reported on Friday that the fire had been stabilized in recent hours by firefighters.

Recall

Europe has been engulfed by wildfires, record heat, and storms. Portugal has recorded 284 deaths from overheating, while other countries have experienced large-scale destruction and paralyzed infrastructure.

Hellish heat engulfed Portugal: the country is battling three large-scale forest fires29.07.25, 17:53 • 4000 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Portugal