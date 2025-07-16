$41.820.01
Japan warns of accelerating Chinese military activity in the Pacific

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1298 views

Japan recognized China's military cooperation with Russia as a serious security threat that could change the Indo-Pacific region. Beijing criticized the report, calling it an "incorrect perception of China."

Japan warns of accelerating Chinese military activity in the Pacific

The report by Japan's Ministry of Defense acknowledged that China's military cooperation with Russia poses serious security challenges for the country. In the Indo-Pacific region, where Japan is located, the level of security may significantly change in the coming years.

In response to these findings, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian criticized Japan, stating that it "adopts a wrong perception of China."

UNN reports with reference to Associated Press.

Details

Japan has warned against the rapid acceleration of China's military activity, which extends from its southwestern coast to the Pacific Ocean. A new report by the Ministry of Defense indicates that current actions by the PRC pose a serious strategic challenge. In this context, attention is drawn to the growing interaction between China and Russia, the issue of rising tensions around Taiwan, and certainly the key issue – potential threats from North Korea.

The international community is experiencing a new era of crisis as it faces the greatest challenges since the end of World War II

- the report states

The report by Japan's Ministry of Defense points to changes in the global balance of power and expresses concern about the escalating rivalry between China and the United States.

Security threats are concentrated in the Indo-Pacific region, where Japan is located, and may worsen in the future, the report says.

Beijing's Response

China expressed protest to Japan.

A wrong perception of China has been adopted, unwarranted interference in China's internal affairs, and the playing up of the so-called China threat

- with these words, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian responded to the report from the neighboring country in the region.

Lin supported the argument that China's military activities are "legitimate and justified."

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC called on Japan to reflect on its wartime past.

He advised Tokyo to "stop fanning tensions in the region and issues related to China as a pretext for justifying military buildup."

Recall

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pledged to strengthen support for Russia in multilateral forums after meeting with the Russian foreign minister.

In the PRC, the protracted crisis in the real estate market is taking its toll - according to current data for 2025, the country's real estate sector continues to face difficulties despite several rounds of measures to support real estate prices. Also, by the end of June, retail sales growth in China slowed to 4.8% - for comparison, in May they grew by 6.4%.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Associated Press
North Korea
Taiwan
Xi Jinping
China
Japan
United States
