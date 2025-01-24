January 24: the world celebrates International Education Day and Eskimo Day

Today, on January 24, the world celebrates a holiday that unites all sweet lovers - International Eskimo Day, UNN writes.

The popsicle was invented in 1920 by American confectioner Christian Nelson, who patented an ice cream on a stick covered with chocolate glaze. However, it is believed that in ancient Rome, Emperor Nero allowed himself a similar cold dessert.

But after Nelson, this dessert immediately gained popularity and became one of the most famous types of ice cream in the world. On this day, ice cream producers organize promotions, tastings, and discounts, and ice cream lovers enjoy their favorite dessert. Some restaurants even offer original variations of this ice cream, adding to the festive atmosphere.

On January 24, believers honor the memory of St. Xenia of Rome, a holiday associated with the name of the fifth-century Christian ascetic. St. Xenia of Rome left her wealth and secular life behind to dedicate herself to the service of God. Her life became an example of humility and spiritual devotion. In the Orthodox tradition, this day is celebrated with worship, prayers, and the reading of the saint's life. People turn to Xenia, asking for protection from troubles, help in life's trials, and healing. Stories of her miraculous help to the needy are also often recalled in churches.

International Education Day, proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 2018, is also celebrated annually on January 24. This holiday was established to emphasize the importance of access to quality education for all people, as it is the key to equality, social progress and sustainable development. On this day, educational forums, lectures, and discussions are organized to address current educational issues in the world.

Thematic events are held in schools, universities and educational institutions to draw attention to the need for learning in the face of modern challenges.