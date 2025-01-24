January 24: the world celebrates International Education Day and Eskimo Day

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 90639 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100676 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108623 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111447 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132151 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103852 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135758 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103794 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113447 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117003 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120092 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 66132 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114821 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 37484 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 35191 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 90639 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132151 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135758 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167437 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157162 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 29044 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 35191 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114821 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120092 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140434 views
January 24: the world celebrates International Education Day and Eskimo Day

January 24: the world celebrates International Education Day and Eskimo Day

 • 32721 views

On January 24, the world celebrates International Education Day and Eskimo Day. Also today, believers honor the memory of St. Xenia of Rome. Each holiday has its own unique history and celebration traditions.

Today, on January 24, the world celebrates a holiday that unites all sweet lovers - International Eskimo Day, UNN writes.

The popsicle was invented in 1920 by American confectioner Christian Nelson, who patented an ice cream on a stick covered with chocolate glaze. However, it is believed that in ancient Rome, Emperor Nero allowed himself a similar cold dessert.

But after Nelson, this dessert immediately gained popularity and became one of the most famous types of ice cream in the world. On this day, ice cream producers organize promotions, tastings, and discounts, and ice cream lovers enjoy their favorite dessert. Some restaurants even offer original variations of this ice cream, adding to the festive atmosphere.

On January 24, believers honor the memory of St. Xenia of Rome, a holiday associated with the name of the fifth-century Christian ascetic. St. Xenia of Rome left her wealth and secular life behind to dedicate herself to the service of God. Her life became an example of humility and spiritual devotion. In the Orthodox tradition, this day is celebrated with worship, prayers, and the reading of the saint's life. People turn to Xenia, asking for protection from troubles, help in life's trials, and healing. Stories of her miraculous help to the needy are also often recalled in churches.

International Education Day, proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 2018, is also celebrated annually on January 24. This holiday was established to emphasize the importance of access to quality education for all people, as it is the key to equality, social progress and sustainable development. On this day, educational forums, lectures, and discussions are organized to address current educational issues in the world.

Thematic events are held in schools, universities and educational institutions to draw attention to the need for learning in the face of modern challenges.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Society
romeRome
united-nationsUnited Nations

