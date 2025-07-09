It's about dozens of agreements and significant financial support: Sybiha stated that the Ukraine Recovery Conference will be productive

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025 will be the most effective and substantive, as "it involves dozens of agreements and significant financial support." He said this on the air of a telethon, as reported by UNN.

This will be the most effective and substantive conference. It involves dozens of agreements and significant financial support to strengthen Ukraine's resilience. A special emphasis will be placed on supporting the energy sector and ensuring the next heating season. - Sybiha reported.

The chief Ukrainian diplomat added that more than 4,000 representatives of governments, businesses, and civil society are participating in the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

In addition, according to him, a summit of the Coalition of the Willing will take place on the sidelines of URC2025.

The key element of discussion will be security: what steps will increase the cost of aggression, how to force Russia into a truce, and what specific actions are needed to strengthen Ukraine. - Sybiha summarized.

