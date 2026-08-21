Italian defense giant Leonardo has established a subsidiary in Ukraine focused primarily on research and development, strengthening its presence in the war-torn country. Euractiv writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that the Kyiv-based company Leonardo Ukraine was registered in the Ukrainian business register as early as May 20, but this only became known from Leonardo's semiannual financial report published at the end of July. The company's share capital amounts to UAH 5.13 million and is wholly owned by Leonardo International. The establishment of the new company is "the latest step in Leonardo's broader expansion into Ukraine."

We have completed the legal process to begin operations. The new company will be used to work in this region - said a representative of Leonardo's communications department.

It is noted that Leonardo Ukraine will focus on scientific and engineering research and development covering communications and navigation systems, software, IT services, as well as electronic and optical technologies.

"This step brings Leonardo closer to Ukraine's rapidly growing defense technology sector, particularly its drone and missile industry, which has expanded rapidly during the war. The new company will give Leonardo a direct presence in Ukraine's defense innovation ecosystem," the publication writes.

Ukraine is counting on Britain’s assistance in strengthening air defense, aviation capabilities, and drone production

Background

During her latest visit to Kyiv, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented a partnership agreement aimed at increasing drone production, with additional funding of up to €10 billion available "from budgetary resources still available under SAFE" for production in Ukraine.

Leonardo's then-CEO Roberto Cingolani announced in March last year that the company also intended to test its Michelangelo Dome, an integrated multidomain air defense system, in Ukraine.

A month later, the Italian government decided not to reappoint Cingolani as Leonardo's CEO "due to disagreements over the management of the Michelangelo Dome project."

Recall

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham responded to Russia's warnings to London following reports that Ukraine had used British-made drones to strike Russian territory. According to him, Britain is "doing what it has long said it would do," namely supporting Ukraine 100% against this illegal war led by vladimir putin.

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