Italy demands compensation from the EU for assets confiscated by Russia

The Italian government is trying to reach an agreement with the European Union on compensation for losses incurred by firms that have been subject to Russian sanctions. This was stated by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani at a meeting with representatives of Italian companies operating in Russia, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Tayani said that the Italian government is actively working at the European level, as it is only in the European context that the issue of sanctions can be resolved.

We are looking for solutions to compensate for the losses incurred by companies affected by Russian sanctions He said.

A government official said an idea being studied at the EU level is to allow companies whose assets have been seized by Moscow to turn to already frozen European assets belonging to Gazprom's OAO Gazprom Domestic Systems or other companies that Putin uses to control Russian units of the EU.