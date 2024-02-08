Italian Parliament finally approves decision to extend military aid to Ukraine

On Thursday, the lower house of the Italian parliament finally approved a decision to extend military aid to Ukraine for one year. This includes the provision of weapons, vehicles and equipment to support Ukraine in the Russian war. This was reported by ANSA, UNN wrote.

218 out of 400 members of the lower house of parliament are in favor of continuing assistance to Ukraine.

"Once again, Italy has decided to side with the freedom of nations and respect for international law in order to achieve, in line with the position taken by NATO and EU allies, a just and lasting peace," Defense Minister Guido Crozetto said after the cabinet approved the decree in December.

"The prolongation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in an international scenario exacerbated by the Middle East crisis and the war between Israel and Hamas requires the Meloni government to opt for consistency and support, and therefore for expanding assistance to Ukraine, in line with Italy's international commitments to the EU and NATO," he added.

On January 25, the Italian Senate approves the government's decision to extend military aid to Ukraine through 2024.