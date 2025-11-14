Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Friday that providing more aid to Ukraine would not stop the war with Russia and could "fuel further corruption," alluding to a scandal in Kyiv. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

It seems to me that corruption scandals are emerging involving the Ukrainian government, so I would not want the money of Italian workers and pensioners to be used to fuel further corruption. - he told reporters.

Europe faces billions in losses without agreement on reparations loan for Ukraine - FT

I don't think sending more weapons will solve the problem. It seems to me that what has been happening in recent hours, with the advance of Russian troops, tells us that it is in everyone's interest, first of all Ukraine's, to stop the war. - Salvini added.

Tusk on corruption scandal in Ukraine: "I warned Zelenskyy about the risks of Russian propaganda"

His position was criticized by Defense Minister Guido Crosetto: "I understand Matteo Salvini's concern, but I don't judge a country based on two corrupt individuals. We are trying to help the civilian population suffering from 93% of Russian attacks."

Recall

Italy recently signed the 12th package of military aid for Kyiv and promised support in energy this winter, but is still discussing participation in a NATO initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine.