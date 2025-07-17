Traffic on the Metro Bridge in Kyiv will be partially restricted until the end of July

The repair will last almost until the end of July, which will limit traffic on the bridge. Reported by Kyivavtodor CC, transmitted by UNN.

Traffic on the Metro Bridge across the Dnipro River will be partially restricted - from July 18 to July 22.

The works will be carried out from 12:00 on July 18 to 20:00 on July 22. Road workers will repair the asphalt concrete pavement in the left lane of traffic in the direction from the left to the right bank of the Dnipro River. - stated in Kyivavtodor CC, according to the official portal of Kyiv.

The utility company apologizes for the temporary inconvenience but asks to consider the restrictions when planning the route.

UNN previously reported that in April 2025, a major overhaul of escalator No. 1 began at the Khreshchatyk metro station in Kyiv.

The head of the capital construction department of Kyivavtodor CC and the chief engineer of a private company received suspicion for carrying out poor-quality road repairs in the center of Kyiv for 5 million hryvnias.