Traffic on the Metro Bridge in Kyiv will be partially restricted until the end of July
Kyiv • UNN
From July 18 to 22, traffic on the Metro Bridge across the Dnipro in Kyiv will be partially restricted. Road workers will be repairing the asphalt concrete pavement in the left lane of traffic in the direction from the left to the right bank.
The repair will last almost until the end of July, which will limit traffic on the bridge. Reported by Kyivavtodor CC, transmitted by UNN.
Details
The utility company apologizes for the temporary inconvenience but asks to consider the restrictions when planning the route.
Recall
