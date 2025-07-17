$41.810.01
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
10:24 AM • 11393 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
08:49 AM • 38812 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 261638 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 147817 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 152333 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head "Ukroboronprom" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 113472 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 293573 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 70993 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 79501 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 91126 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
UNN Lite
Traffic on the Metro Bridge in Kyiv will be partially restricted until the end of July

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2036 views

From July 18 to 22, traffic on the Metro Bridge across the Dnipro in Kyiv will be partially restricted. Road workers will be repairing the asphalt concrete pavement in the left lane of traffic in the direction from the left to the right bank.

Traffic on the Metro Bridge in Kyiv will be partially restricted until the end of July

The repair will last almost until the end of July, which will limit traffic on the bridge. Reported by Kyivavtodor CC, transmitted by UNN.

Details

Traffic on the Metro Bridge across the Dnipro River will be partially restricted - from July 18 to July 22.

The works will be carried out from 12:00 on July 18 to 20:00 on July 22. Road workers will repair the asphalt concrete pavement in the left lane of traffic in the direction from the left to the right bank of the Dnipro River.

- stated in Kyivavtodor CC, according to the official portal of Kyiv.

The utility company apologizes for the temporary inconvenience but asks to consider the restrictions when planning the route.

Recall

UNN previously reported that in April 2025, a major overhaul of escalator No. 1 began at the Khreshchatyk metro station in Kyiv.

The head of the capital construction department of Kyivavtodor CC and the chief engineer of a private company received suspicion for carrying out poor-quality road repairs in the center of Kyiv for 5 million hryvnias.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

KyivAuto
Kyiv
Tesla
